Foran graduation will be indoors

Foran High School will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, June 10, indoors due to a forecast for rain.

School officials said attendees should have their green tickets for entrance into the gymnasium and red tickets for the live feed in the auditorium.

“Unfortunately, due to space limitations and fire code, we are not able to provide extra indoor tickets to the gymnasium,” Foran Principal Max Berkowitz said in a message to families.

The graduation can also be seen live on the MGAT educational YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-ddRjjM7lQ.

Graduation starts at 5:15 p.m. and doors open at 4:30 p.m.