Tour will focus on gravestone artwork

The Friends of Milford Cemetery will sponsor its 4th tour of the Old Milford Cemetery to talk about the meanings of gravestone art and symbols Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and children under 12 are free with paying adults. Parking is available in the DAR parking lot, 55 Prospect St. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Milford Cemetery Office, 35 Gulf St., Canvas Patch, Milford Historical Society or at the parking lot on the day of the event.

To join Friends of Milford Cemetery, make a $15 annual check payable to the Milford Cemetery Association, and mail to P.O. Box 277, Milford, CT 06460. Write “Friends Milford Cemetery” on the memo line.