State approves integration of Bridgeport and Milford hospitals

The unification of Bridgeport Hospital and Milford Hospital has been approved by the State of Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy, officials said Friday.

“By coming together we’re going to be stronger and make our communities healthier,” Michael Ivy, interim president of Bridgeport Hospital, said at a press conference announcing the approval.

Under this plan, effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Milford hospital will become a fully integrated campus of Bridgeport Hospital, a member of the Yale New Haven Health System, according to a press release.

Through the integration, Yale New Haven Health intends to develop the Milford campus into a center for gerontologic health, care for the aging population.

This announcement has been a long time in the making. Hospital officials from both Bridgeport and Milford initially issued a joint statement about the possible merger a year ago.

Since then, the hospitals’ boards of trustees voted to pursue the integration and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy held a public hearing in Orange for a certificate of need application that would transfer ownership of Milford Health and Medical Inc., the parent company of Milford Hospital, to Bridgeport Hospital.

The idea of partnership came after years of struggle for Milford Hospital, which has seen a decline in patient volume and low reimbursement rates for care. YNHHS will invest in Milford Hospital infrastructure, including capital improvements and and expansion of clinical service lines.

The retention of the location will bring greater efficiencies to the health system as a whole by providing access to a cost-effective hospital and addressing bed capacity issues at Bridgeport and Yale New Haven Hospitals.

“Today marks the beginning of a brighter future for Milford Hospital,” said Mark Toney, president and CEO of Milford Hospital.

Current Milford Hospital employees will become employees of Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health effective Monday.