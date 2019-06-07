Milford students receive high school book awards

The Friends of the Milford Library honored five local high school juniors on Thursday, April 25, at the fifth annual High School Book Awards ceremony. The award is presented to a student who has exhibited outstanding personal character, made a positive impact in the school or community, and demonstrated a strong and consistent love of reading.

Each award winner received a personally inscribed copy of Only in Milford by DeForest Smith. In addition, the Friends donate a book of the student’s choosing to the school library with a bookplate commemorating the student’s achievement.

This year’s winners are Andreina Barajas, Platt Tech; Sandra Chalghin, Jonathan Law; Jonathan Huebner, Joseph A. Foran; Grace Jordan, The Academy; and Carly Weber, Lauralton Hall.

Pamela Pilla, president of the Friends of the Milford Library, addressed the audience before presenting the awards to the students. Dr. Anna Cutaia, superintendent of Milford Public schools, was the keynote speaker. Mayor Benjamin Blake was the final speaker of the evening.

Committee members are Peggy Bolger, Carrie Bryant, Stacy Kratt, Diana Preece, Judy Salemme and Anne-Marie Sutton.

The Friends of the Milford Library has awarded scholarships to two Milford high school seniors, Rewas Muhajir at Joseph Foran High School and Bryan Reed at Jonathan Law. The scholarships were presented during the Senior awards ceremonies held at each high school.