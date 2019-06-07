Library News

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

203-783-3312

203.783.3307

milfordlibrary.org

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading — Visit the milfordlibrary.org Children’s Department page to keep track of your reading and participate in our online missions to earn prizes beginning Monday, June 10.

Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver. Preschool Storytime will end for the season on Wednesday, June 12.

Toddler Time — Every Thursday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Let’s all share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Read to a Dog — Saturday June 8, at 11 a.m.-noon. For children in grades K-5. Kids are invited to read out loud to some special library friends — the four-legged kind. All therapy dogs and their handlers are certified through Pet Partners. Space is limited.

Chess Club — Tuesday June 11, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the Library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

Silly Sing-A-Long with Edward Leonard — Thursday June 13, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy some high energy and interactive family time with popular children’s musician Edward Leonard. Sing, dance, and act silly with guitars, drums, and grab bag full of musical surprises.

Young Concert Guitarists — Saturday June 15, at 3 p.m. All are welcome to the annual concert of the Milford Recreation Department’s guitar program. Directed by Julliard alum Cem Duruöz, his students ages six and up have worked hard all year learning solo playing, ensemble repertoire and developing their musical and public performance skills. Come out and support these hardworking musicians.

Star Wars Rebel Craft Station — Wednesday June 19 at 10:30 a.m. Fans throughout the galaxy will gather to celebrate summer reading, Jedis, Wookies and all things Star Wars. Join us for Library Green Screen fun and crafts.

Starry Night Stories — Wednesday June 19, at 6:30 p.m. An evening storytime for ages 3 and up. Siblings always welcome. Make sure to come dressed in your pajamas. Starry Night Storytimes will be held the third Wednesday of the month.

The Stonewall Speakers — In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City. The Stonewall Rebellion served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

To mark the 50th anniversary of this historic event, and to celebrate Pride month, Milford Pride, Milford Speaks Out, My State My Voice, and Milford Public Library they will host Stonewall Speakers, a program of the Connecticut Stonewall Foundation, Inc.

This is an all-volunteer speaker’s bureau comprised of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people and their allies. Speakers will include two or more panelists and combine personal life stories with a question and answer session.

The program will be held on June 22, at 2 p.m., in Milford Library’s program room. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

Legend Of The Shooting Star — Wednesday June 26, at 10 a.m., for ages 4-6 and 11 a.m., for ages 7-10. Coyote wants to discover the secrets of the heavens, but instead finds a way to make beautiful pictures with the stars in the sky. Join Creative Dramatics for fun theater games and storytelling. Registration begins Monday, June 3.