Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Nautical Night of Seaside Support, June 6

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services. Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.

Fair on Green, June 7 and 8

Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church will host its 48th annual Fair on the Green on June 7 and 8. The Trash and Treasures sale, set up in the church basement and side yard, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be small household items, clothing, linens, jewelry, dishes, books, movies, toys, games, tools, pet supplies, stationery, accessories, holiday items, and more. The half price sale will be on Saturday from 3- 5 p.m.

Benefit concert to fight hunger, Saturday, June 8

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of area food pantries at 7 p.m. The group Yesterday Today, which features members of the Penny Lane Band, will perform a mixture of British Invasion and Sixties Classic Rock songs. Ticket prices are $15 for adults; children under the age of 12 admitted. Reserve tickets by phone at 203-878-7508, 203-375-1503, or via email (Sam.Sutter@optonline.net). All non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.

Connecticut Museum Open House Day, Saturday, June 8

The Milford Preservation Trust plans to open the John Downs House at 139 North St., from 2-4 p.m. A collection of 18th century tools will be on display; historian Tim Chaucer will be the docent.

At 4 p.m., Richard Platt will present Then and Now- Buildings Around Milford Green. Platt has a Facebook page which features Milford’s Lost Buildings.

The lecture will take place at the DAR building at 55 Prospect Street.

Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

Parking is available at both 139 North St. and 55 Prospect St.

Milford Volunteer Firefighters Memorial Service, June 9

The annual Milford Volunteer Firefighters Memorial Service will take place Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m., on the Green at the Fireman’s Monument/Bell. This annual service has been held rain or shine every year since the 1800’s, honoring the Milford Volunteer Firefighters that were killed in the line of duty. Also remembered are members of the six companies who have passed on from natural causes during the past year. Mayor Ben Blake and other local VIP’s have been invited and are expected to attend. The public is invited to this ceremony. For more information, call 203-444-3741.

Irish music session, Thursday, June 20

P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session. Fiddler Cate Sandstrom will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway. The free session starts at 7:45 p.m. BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed. For information on the session, call 203-876-9937.

Golf Tournament benefit Monday, June 24

Montano Distributors will hold their third annual charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford. It will be held at the Grassy Hill Country Club. If you can’t join for the golf, but would still like to support the event or join for dinner and the raffle, you can purchase tickets to the dinner only.

For more information, visit boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion, Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.