West Shore Middle School partners with Uganda Farmer’s Inc.

West Shore Middle School 7th graders recently sponsored a Walk for Water for the Uganda Farmer’s Inc.

The walk was the culmination of a long unit of study within the social studies curriculum learning about water scarcity in Africa and what it means to be a humanitarian.

The students researched humanitarian issues and developed websites encouraging others to support people here and abroad. The students chose Uganda Farmers Inc. because it was founded by two Milford residents, which helped the students’ make a connection.

The founders of the organization, Jane Holler and Dan Marecki, shared information with the students about how the money raised through their organization provides pumps for clean, running water, changing the lives within a whole village.

The students designed buttons, logos, fliers, t-shirts and bulletin boards to raise funds. Through all of their efforts, the students and teachers raised more than $1,300, according to Holler.

For more information about Uganda Farmer’s Inc., visit ugandafarmersinc.org/home.