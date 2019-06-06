Subway promotes new executive

Len Van Popering has been promoted to chief brand and innovation officer for Subway restaurants. Len has been actively involved in the brand’s global transformation and is leading the new approach to innovation which has brought new foods and flavors to restaurants.

In his role, he will oversee the teams supporting Subway’s global brand strategy, culinary and innovation, delivery, and convenience and design. In addition, he will lead the global beverage partnerships, guest experience, community engagement, public relations and corporate communication teams.