Milford Road Runners go plogging on Global Running Day

The Milford Road Runners recently took to the streets around downtown Milford and surrounding area to do some plogging on Global Running Day. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter (Swedish: plocka upp). They picked up more than 10 bags of trash around the area, several having to be emptied before finishing their routes of anywhere between 3 to 8 miles.

The Milford Road Runners sponsors two races in Milford, The Winter Wonderland race in January and the Independence Day 5K to be held on July 4, at Tribus Beer Co. The proceeds from these races stay in the community to support the Milford Road Runners Kids Summer Track Series.

The free Kids Summer Track Series gets kids to participate in a variety of running events from the 60m dash all the way up to the mile. The series runs on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Platt Tech High School track after July 4 for about six weeks, ending in mid August. Each week there will be a different give away for the kids and every child will get a ribbon for each event they run. There also are a couple adult events, including the adult mile.

For more information about any of their races, kids track series, weekly running groups, or becoming a member, visit milfordrr.com.