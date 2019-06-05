Girls volleyball: Open gym over summer at Jonathan Law

The Milford Board of Education will be offering a volleyball open gym for girls entering grades 6 to college senior for the 2019-20 school year. This program will be held at Jonathan Law High School during the upcoming summer months.

This is a supervised, non-instructional program with five courts available and volleyballs provided. This program is available to Milford residents for a one-time fee of $30.

The volleyball open gym starts Monday, June 17. It will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

For information contact: Pat Simon 203-215-5015 or patrick.simon@snet.net.

Injury Insurance Information: All student-athletes are covered for injury by an Excess Insurance Policy. If a student-athlete is injured the student-athlete’s insurance will be billed first and bills not covered by the insurance will be submitted to the school district’s insurance.

Checks should be made payable to: Milford Public Schools. Forms will be available at the door.

Send form and payment to: Pat Simon, 105 Wilcox Rd., Milford, CT, 06460.