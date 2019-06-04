Dan German holds campaign kickoff

Milford Republican Alderman Dan German, who will seek his party’s nomination to run for mayor against incumbent Ben Blake, will hold an official kickoff announcement and fundraiser Tuesday, June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Stonebridge Restaurant in Milford.

The event is open to the public. The campaign is asking for a $25 contribution; food will be provided.

German grew up in Milford, attended Mathewson School and Milford High School before attending Northern Arizona University for finance and later achieved a Masters in Business (MBA) from Sacred Heart University.

He owned and operated a business in Milford for 23 years, Creative Health & Fitness. His family also has roots in the business community. His father owned German Construction Company and his grandmother owned German’s Package Store.

Currently Dan German owns German Financial, an insurance and financial advisory practice in Milford.