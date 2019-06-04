Firefighters Memorial Service Sunday on the Green

The annual Milford Volunteer Firefighters Memorial Service will take place Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m., on the Green at the Fireman’s Monument/Bell.

This annual service has been held rain or shine every year since the 1800’s, honoring the Milford Volunteer Firefighters that were killed in the line of duty.

Also remembered are members of the six companies who have passed on from natural causes during the past year.

Mayor Ben Blake and other local VIP’s have been invited and are expected to attend.

The public is invited to this ceremony. For more information, call 203-444-3741.