Milford’s annual pirate day is Sunday

The 17th Annual Pirate’s Day will take place in downtown Milford Sunday, June 9.

“Even though summer doesn’t start until June 21, in Milford, it begins with Pirate’s Day,” said Dan Rascoll, Downtown Milford Business Association vice president. “It’s a festive way to enjoy the warm weather and our beautiful harbor town. This year, we’ve had a huge response on social media and expect it to be our biggest event yet.”

Run by a team of volunteers, Pirate’s Day offers adventure, treasure and imagination, according to the folks who run it.

The day begins with a character pancake breakfast on the harbor, then the appearance of Captain Kidd, played by radio personality Brian Smith, and his pirate crew as they arrive with fanfare by boat in Milford Harbor.

This year’s event has expanded with live music from Rockin’ Ron The Friendly Pirate and the Sabb Brothers, DJs, food trucks, vendors, activities, as well as the treasure hunt among the downtown shops that takes place each year, organizers said.

New activities include story time with local author Katie L. Carroll, face painting with Hatter & Tatter, and ghost tours of the Milford Chamber of Commerce with Spirits of Milford.

“The best part of the day is seeing all the kids turn on their imagination,” said Yvonne Stobie, owner of Duck Duck Goose Children’s Boutique. “It’s a day of good old-fashioned, device-free fun.”

“Pirate legend is a part of Milford culture — rumor has it Captain Kidd has buried treasure on Charles Island,” organizers said. “Located right on the harbor, the historic downtown is a destination long known by locals and surrounding communities for its New England charm and easy access to area beaches.”

Pirate’s Day begins at 9 a.m. at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig Street, Milford, and goes to 3 p.m. There are two seatings for Pancakes with Pirates — 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. — and tickets are $10 each. For more information and to purchase tickets for the breakfast, visit https://downtownmilfordct.com/event-calendar/17th-annual-pirates-day/.