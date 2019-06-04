Sikorsky Credit Union donates backpacks for Sterling House summer camp

For the sixth year in a row, Sikorsky Credit Union donated 250 string backpacks to benefit children who participate in the summer camp programs at Sterling House Community Center. The Sterling House has been serving the Stratford community since 1932 and is known for their athletics, food pantry, preschool, and summer camp, among other programs.

“Each year our summer campers enjoy having their own drawstring bags to hold all sorts of goodies and important things during their camp day,” said Amanda Meeson, executive director of Sterling House. “Many thanks to Sikorsky Credit Union for again making this donation benefiting us here at Sterling House Community Center.”

