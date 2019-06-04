Milford Arts Council presents Wait Until Dark

Milford Art Council’s Eastbound Theatre presents the final show of its 25th season, Wait Until Dark, by Frederick Knott, directed by Kevin Pelkey June 7-23, at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m.

“I like this play because of the suspense that it brings,” said Director Kevin Pelkey. “It is edge-of-your-seat kind of drama, and will grip you all the way to the end. I also appreciate that the central female character of the play is strong and independent — despite her blindness she never quits. Susy is as relevant today as she was when the show was written.”

An English playwright and screenwriter, Frederick Knott is best known for his complex crime-related pieces, including Dial M for Murder, which was ultimately made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock. Although he wrote only three plays, his works have been produced and reproduced worldwide, and not only adapted for television and film, but presented in a myriad of different languages and cultural contexts.

The cast features Geoffrey Gilbert from Stratford, Wes Stover from Hamden, Herman Livingston from Bridgeport, Caroline Brody from Rye, N.Y., Devin Murphy from Brookfield, and Casey Cilio from Fairfield.

Some performances will have a sensory experience included. Cabaret seating and BYOEEE — Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Concessions also will available in the Speakeasy Lounge.

For more information, contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647 or milfordarts.org.