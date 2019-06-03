Richard Roy, former state representative, dies

Richard “Dick” Roy, 76, of Milford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

He was born in Cornwall, NY to the late Lucien and Kathleen Callahan Roy. Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Flanagan Roy; his daughters, Richelle LaFleur (Daniel) and Aimee Nichio; and his beloved granddaughters, Rhiannon LaFleur and Shea Nichio. He also leaves siblings, Regina Beausejour (Don) and Lucien Roy (Arlene); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Beesley.

Dick graduated from West Haven High School and New Haven College. He worked for the New Haven Journal Courier for almost 25 years, first as a reporter and copy editor, then as Suburban Editor. He then started his own desktop publishing business known as The Write Choice.

He was elected the state representative from the 119th district in Hartford. He went on to serve with distinction for 10 terms. He was proud to have secured the passage of the state’s first distracted driving bill as well as mandatory labeling of GMO products and the banning of pesticides on school property.

He chaired the Environmental Committee for many years. Dick was a longtime parishioner of Saint Agnes Church and a member of the Saint Joseph Men’s Society. He was also a member of the Woodmont Volunteer Fire Department, the Irish Heritage Society, former Grand Marshal of the Milford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, and Master of Ceremony for Woodmont Day for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Fund for the Environment at www.ctenvironment.org/donate. To leave online condolences, go to www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.