Milford Senior Center calendar: June 10-16

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Senior calendar: June 10-16

Monday, June 10 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, art class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, June 11 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir; Ceramics Class; 10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Farmers Market Discoveries; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, June 12 — 9-1:15 AARP Safe Driver’s Class, to register, call Ed Berry, 203-549-9629; 9:30 Beading, Tai Chi Beginner; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Intermediate Tai Chi; 1 Difficulty Hearing on the Phone?, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, June 13 — 9:05 Yoga; 10 Chess, 1st, 3rd and 5th weeks of the month, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling, Knitting group, Bingo.

Friday, June 14 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for an appointment, 203-877-5131; 9:30 Stretch, Move and Stabilize; Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball Beginners, Chess.

Sunday, June 16 — The Center is open Sunday, noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: June 10-14

Monday tuna cold plate with fresh fruit; Tuesday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli; Wednesday, baked ziti, tossed salad, garlic knot; Thursday, sliced turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables; Friday, grilled hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad.

Trips

June 16, Godspel at Ivoryton, $70; June 18, New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23, Waitress at Bushnell Theatre, $98; July 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; July 11, On Your Feet at Westchester Dinner Theater, $102; July 16, Italia at Aqua Turf, $65; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passting Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.