Connecticut Cancer Foundation hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 5, at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St. in Wilton.

Celebrities playing in the tournament are Booger McFarland from Monday Night Football; former MLB Player and Manager Bobby Valentine; former NY Yankee Roy White; and MLB Analyst Steve Philips.

Proceeds from the event will benefit CT cancer patients.

Registration: 10 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Shamble Format Tee-off: noon

Cocktail Hour: 5-6 p.m.

Dinner reception: 6-8 p.m.

In addition to the 18 holes of Shamble Format golf tournament play, activities include Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Hole in One, and Hit to Win It competitions. Following the tournament, there will be an awards dinner, and silent and live auctions. Entertainment will be provided by comedian, Vinnie McElhone.

For more information, to register your foursome, or to purchase tickets to the dinner, visit GolfClassicCCF.org.

“A very special benefit to this tournament will be supporting our ambassador, three-year-old Zabdiel from Norwalk, CT who is courageously battling leukemia. As our ambassador, Zabdiel’s family will receive a significant financial grant as a result of this tournament,” said Fitor Mamudi, CCF board member and tournament organizer.

For more information about The Connecticut Cancer Foundation, visit ctcancerfoundation.org or call 860-388-0788.