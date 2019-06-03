Foran students receive Britton John Broatch Memorial Scholarship

The recipients of the 2019 Britton John Broatch Memorial Scholarship were honored on May 30 at Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford.

Margaret Cummings (right) is attending the University of Connecticut in the fall to study social work and child psychology. Samantha Inthapanhya (left) is attending the University of New Haven in the fall to study dental hygiene.

The annual scholarship is awarded each year to Foran seniors in memory of lifelong Milford resident and Foran graduate Britton Broatch, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2003 at the age of 25. The scholarship was presented to Cummings and Inthapanhya by Britton’s brother Kierran Broatch.