Milford student among national Invention Convention winners

A total of 19 Connecticut students won awards at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals last week, which was held at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
The students, including one Milford student, are among 108,000 who participated in invention convention programs globally this year.
The following students won awards at the national convention:
Nihitha Kothapalli, PWS Road Power, 9th Grade, Milford
Jakob Zapanta, Solar Ignition Rocket System, 7th Grade, Bridgeport
Abigail Belding, The EZ Exit, 7th Grade, Colchester
Kaitlyn Bergers, Slide To Track Band, 8th Grade, Shelton
Benjamin Ly, The Re-Memory Frame, 4th Grade, Tarrifville
Roy Sianez, Plexard, 8th Grade, Bolton
Sarah Lamphere, The Pet Pulle”, 4th Grade, Wolcott
Augusta Smith, F.L.A.M.E., Fire Limiting Alarm Monitor Extinguisher, 6th Grade, Kent
Bryce Chandler, Super Sled Driver, 5th Grade, South Windsor
Grace Weglian, The Sticky-Drip Catcher Cookie, 1st Grade, Norwalk
Keira Nevin, Pedi Ice Foot Therapy, 4th Grade, Harwinton
Keller Passaro, Squirrel Scare, 4th Grade, Stratford
Ana-Lois Davis, Pass and Go Ahead Car Signaler, 7th Grade, Broad Brook
Gauri Kumbar, Mosquito Management, 3rd Grade, South Windsor
Sophia Wang, Real-Time Sinkhole Detection Device, 11th Grade, Woodbridge
Alexander Thornberg, Highway Safety Tire Reuse, 11th Grade, Thomaston
Aedan Flanagan, SipBit, 5th Grade, Hamden
Nicole Barnes, Sense-A-Tick, 8th Grade, Bolton
Zachary Starr, Vaxinator, 7th Grade, Avon
“Connecticut is full of talented and bright young learners, and this celebration of invention gives students the opportunity to share what they have created,” said Susan Mostowy, Executive Director of Connecticut Invention Convention. “This competition gets students involved in authentic, project-based learning while demonstrating creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking — all important 21st Century Skills.”