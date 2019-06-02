Milford student among national Invention Convention winners

A total of 19 Connecticut students won awards at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals last week, which was held at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The students, including one Milford student, are among 108,000 who participated in invention convention programs globally this year.

The following students won awards at the national convention:

Nihitha Kothapalli, PWS Road Power, 9th Grade, Milford

Jakob Zapanta, Solar Ignition Rocket System, 7th Grade, Bridgeport

Abigail Belding, The EZ Exit, 7th Grade, Colchester

Kaitlyn Bergers, Slide To Track Band, 8th Grade, Shelton

Benjamin Ly, The Re-Memory Frame, 4th Grade, Tarrifville

Roy Sianez, Plexard, 8th Grade, Bolton

Sarah Lamphere, The Pet Pulle”, 4th Grade, Wolcott

Augusta Smith, F.L.A.M.E., Fire Limiting Alarm Monitor Extinguisher, 6th Grade, Kent

Bryce Chandler, Super Sled Driver, 5th Grade, South Windsor

Grace Weglian, The Sticky-Drip Catcher Cookie, 1st Grade, Norwalk

Keira Nevin, Pedi Ice Foot Therapy, 4th Grade, Harwinton

Keller Passaro, Squirrel Scare, 4th Grade, Stratford

Ana-Lois Davis, Pass and Go Ahead Car Signaler, 7th Grade, Broad Brook

Gauri Kumbar, Mosquito Management, 3rd Grade, South Windsor

Sophia Wang, Real-Time Sinkhole Detection Device, 11th Grade, Woodbridge

Alexander Thornberg, Highway Safety Tire Reuse, 11th Grade, Thomaston

Aedan Flanagan, SipBit, 5th Grade, Hamden

Nicole Barnes, Sense-A-Tick, 8th Grade, Bolton

Zachary Starr, Vaxinator, 7th Grade, Avon

“Connecticut is full of talented and bright young learners, and this celebration of invention gives students the opportunity to share what they have created,” said Susan Mostowy, Executive Director of Connecticut Invention Convention. “This competition gets students involved in authentic, project-based learning while demonstrating creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking — all important 21st Century Skills.”