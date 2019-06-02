Kim Rose spotlights Milford at Hartford event

State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) recently welcomed legislators and businesses to the State Capitol in Hartford to celebrate Milford.

The event kicked off with comments from Rose, Milford Mayor Ben Blake, state Sen. James Maroney, Representatives Charles Ferraro and Kathy Kennedy and Director of Economic and Community Development Julie Nash.

Rose said local businesses and non-profit groups brought samples, displays and stories of the “small city with a big heart” to share with state legislators and exhibit what their shoreline town has to offer.

Guests included the Milford Public Library, Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut, ArtFish 42, the Milford Arts Council (MAC), which was recently recognized as the runner-up “best local arts organization” by the CTNow Arts and Entertainment competition, and many more.

“We are an artist collective featuring 17 local artists that offers community workshops and classes for all ages,” said Meg Giannotti, owner of Artfish 42. “I think we are most proud of our annual Fairy Frolic. This event began five years ago with 35 children participating, and last year there were nearly 600.”

Local businesses such as Briar Patch Oysters, Fig Cooking School, Subway and Corner Brunch Restaurant offered samples of their food.

“I am honored to represent my city, neighbors and friends from Milford and love showing my fellow legislators what our fine city has to offer,” Rose said. “Milford is a diverse community and home to a number of nationally recognized small businesses, festivals and major corporations like Schick, Subway and Bic.”

Milford Day at the Capitol is in its fourth consecutive year.