Class L baseball: Foran falls to top-seeded Berlin Redcoats

BERLIN — “We don’t look at that, not at all,” Berlin High head coach Leo Veleas said about his No. 1 seeded team’s 7-1 victory over No. 24 seed Foran of Milford at SGT. Zipadelli Field in Sage Park on Saturday. “Coach (Frank) Vieira once told me about preparing for another team: “Did they show up? Did they bring their bats and balls.’ That’s what he said.”

Veleas, now in his 33rd season helming the Redcoats, took his Hall-of-Fame coach at the University of New Haven’s words to heart.

“There is no extra pressure with a high seed,” he said. “It’s tourney time, it’s one and done. Anything can happen.”

It was Foran, as the last seed in 2017, who knocked out highly-seeded Berlin in the second round en route to winning the state title.

Mark Addamo, Berlin’s talented pitcher, along with the Redcoats consistent hitting, made sure that there would not be a repeat.

Addamo allowed only one hit through five innings, striking out seven.

By the time coach Garrett Walker’s Lions broke through in the top of the sixth, Berlin was comfortably in front 6-0.

The Redcoats (21-2) will play No. 12 seed Notre Dame-West Haven (15-8) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“Berlin was good, they hit, pitched and played defense (equal to their seed),” Walker said. “This is the second time in the last three years that we’ve been at least this deep (the quarterfinals). Each kid in our program played a part.”

Paul D’Amore and Jeff Kuzoian had RBI singles in the first to stake Addamo to a 2-0 lead.

A right-handed junior, Addamo used his fastball to get ahead in the count. He only allowed a third-inning one-out single to Ryan Gosselin through the first three frames.

In the meantime, the Redcoats, who totaled 11 hits on the day off two pitchers, tacked on three runs in the bottom of the third.

Tommy Hyjek and Nick Melville had consecutive one-out singles off Lions’ starter Rich Piscitelli. Holden Murphy smacked a two-run single through the hole into left field. Daniel Veleas’ RBI-base hit followed the same path to make it 5-0.

“He did a good job throwing strikes,” coach Veleas said of Addamo. “It’s all about pitching and defense…And we swung the bats pretty good too.”

Ryan Hyde singled and later scored on an infield error to take the Berlin lead to 6-0 after four.

Rich Carino and Shane McCone put singles back to back with one out in the sixth. Carino scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by James Carbone.

Kuzoian answered that tally with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth.

Daniel Veleas (2 RBIs), Kuzoian (2 RBIs) and Murphy (RBI) each had two hits.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Berlin’s Mark Addamo. He stayed ahead in the count, struck out eight, and let his defense make plays.

QUOTABLE

BERLIN 7, FORAN 1

FORAN 000 001 0—1 3 2

BERLIN 221 101 x—7 11 1

Batteries: -Foran Rich Piscitelli (LP), John Shannon (3) and SamSinisgalli; Berlin Mark Addamo and Ryan Hyde

Records: Foran (12-11); Berlin (21-2)