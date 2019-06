Class L baseball: Waterford upends Jonathan Law, 5-1

WATERFORD — Jonathan Law lost to Waterford, 5-1, in the Class L quarterfinals on Saturday.

Garrett Tutlis knocked in a run in the fifth for coach Greg Simler’s 26th-seeded Lawmen (11-12).

Nick Hudak and Zach Merchant hit doubles.

Payton Sutman had two hits, including a double and an RBI, for No. 15 Waterford (15-8).

WATERFORD 5, JONATHAN LAW 1

Law 000 010 0 1R 4H 3E

Waterford 004 100 0 5R 8H 0E

Batteries: Waterford Payton Sutman (WP), Ryan Bakken (7) and Ben Jerome; Jonathan Law Andrew Hertzog (LP), Kyle Goglia (3) and Vinny Schulte