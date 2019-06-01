Lauralton graduates set eyes on the future

The 103 graduates of Lauralton Hall in Milford will head off to some top colleges and universities in the fall, including Georgetown University, George Washington University, the Rochester Institute of Technology, UCLA and Yale University.

During graduation June 1, both valedictorian Leah Cogguillo of Milford and salutatorian Katherine Connolly of New Canaan used math as a metaphor for the Class of 2019’s years at Lauralton and the futures they face as they head off to college and to their careers.

Katherine, daughter of Mark and Kelly Connolly of New Canaan, is a scholar athlete who swam at Lauralton, was captain of the varsity swim team her senior year, and participated in the nationally ranked New Canaan YMCA synchronized swimming program.

Set to study at the University of Notre Dame in the fall, Katherine said, “We have grown comfortable with the numbers that define us.” She noted the number of steps from the train station to the school, as well as other numbers that defined their daily routines, and the 103 students in the class, 103 “diverse minds that we call friends.”

But the totality of the education Lauralton offered cannot be easily quantified, she said, explaining that values such as integrity, discipline and determination all contributed to preparing the students for their futures.

Leah, daughter of Dr. Christopher and Marjorie Cogguillo of Milford, is a scholar athlete who played lacrosse all four years at Lauralton, was captain of the field hockey team, and earned Lauralton’s SCC 2018 fall scholar athlete award.

Leah, who will attend Yale University in the fall, also used math to describe the students’ journey, discussing the acute and obtuse angles that represented their path through high school, and the different lines the students will follow, armed with tools including tenacity, “to change the world.”

Lauralton’s Head of School Elizabeth Miller started Saturday’s ceremony espousing the benefits of an all-girl high school education, and talked about Lauralton’s mission — to empower young women to pursue their highest potential through lifelong learning, compassionate service, and responsible leadership in a global society.

“I believe the universities that these young women are matriculating to are fortunate to be receiving such dedicated citizens and scholars,” Miller said.

Graduate Rachel Marie Wywoda of Milford received this year’s Catherine McAuley Award, which is presented to the senior who best demonstrates Lauralton’s mission and values, including compassion, courage, spirit of volunteerism and sound academic performance.