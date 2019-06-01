Time to license dogs for the year

Dog licenses for the year 2019-2020 must be purchased by June 30 to comply with state statutes.

Mail-in applications are available at the following local businesses:

Animal Clinic of Milford, 135 Gulf Street; Baybrook Animal Hospital, 56 Quirk Road; Companion Animal Hospital of Milford, 100 Lansdale Avenue; The Groom Room, 801 Boston Post Road; Milford Animal Hospital, 256 Cherry Street; Milford Veterinary Clinic, 525 Boston Post Road; Pond Point Animal Hospital, 632 New Haven Avenue; Shoreline Pet Grooming, 365 New Haven Avenue; Silver Sands Veterinary Center, 17 Seeman’s Lane, Snowflake Pet Center, 1 Rowe Avenue and Milford Canine Center, 664 East Broadway.

Alll dogs over the age of six months are required to have a current rabies vaccination and must be licensed by July 1 each year, according to City Clerk Joanne Rohrig. The owner of a dog not licensed is subject to a penalty of $1 per month for each month the dog is not licensed beginning July 1.

Fees are $19 for a non-neutered/non-spayed dog; and $8 for a neutered/spayed dog.

For information call 203-783-3210 or e-mail cityclerk@ci.milford.ct.us.