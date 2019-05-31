Class MM track: Lauralton Hall posts impressive times

Lauralton Hall placed 23rd at the Class MM state championships.

The 4x800m relay consisting of Carly Costikyan, Lauren Baisley, Rachel Wywoda and Margaret O’Connor finished seventh place, one place shy of receiving a medal. They ran a 10:34.21, their best time of the year.

“It was the end of a great career for seniors Rachel Wywoda and Margaret O’Connor, who gave everything they had in their last meet,” coach Ellis Gray said.

“Another senior, Abigail Baisley, ran the 400 meters in the pouring rain and just missed on getting a personal record. She ran a 62.8 to finish 11th out of 26 on the day.

“Abby will compete in the heptathalon on June 11th and 12th, and the coaches look forward to her continued success to end her great career.

“Junior Mary Feeney ran in the 800 on the day, taking eighth place. Mary had to overcome some obstacles early in her race, as she got boxed in, but was able to fight back and finish in the top eight to help out our team. She ran a solid time of 2:31.44.

“Freshman Kiera Henry medaled in the high jump, where she placed sixth (4-8). It was nice to see her back in action as she was out the last few weeks with an injury.

“Junior Alani Burke competed in the triple jump. She finished 13th at 33 feet, 1 half inch, a foot better than her previous best.

The 4x400m relay team of Abigail Baisley, Alani Burke, Kelly Hufnagel,and Mary Feeney placed eighth. Their impressive time of 4:18.02 was able to beat some of the teams in the faster heat on the day. The girls also set a school record, breaking the previous record by over three seconds.

“We were extremely happy with how all the girls competed in their last meet. It was a fantastic season, and we are all looking forward to continued success next season as our program continues to build and grow.”