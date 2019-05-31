Milford Senior Center calendar

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

Nighttime Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

MONDAY June 10

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision There will be no Low Vision Group until September.

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

4:00 Line Dance

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

TUESDAY, June 11

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Chess Group Learn and Play

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 MSC Book Club No meeting this month

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Farmer’s Market Discoveries

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, June 12

9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. AARP Safe Driver’s Class call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629 to register.

9:30 a.m. Beading

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi Beginner

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Intermediate

1:00 p.m. Difficulty Hearing on the Phone?

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, June 13

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Chess, 1st, 3rd and 5th weeks of the month

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited- June 13rd and 27th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong. No class the 13th and 27th

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, June 14

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:00 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

1:00 p.m. Chess 2nd and 4th weeks of the month

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU JUNE 10 TO JUNE 14

Monday Tuna cold plate with fresh fruit; Tuesday, Chicken Casserole, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli; Wednesday, baked Ziti, tossed salad, Garlic Knot; Thursday, sliced turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables; Friday, grilled hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad

TRAVEL

A suggestion for your parents or friends who love to travel with us is a Travel Gift Card! Valid for any trip we do at the Center available in any denomination, a gift that keeps on giving!

“COACH TOURS” (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members! Bring a friend or two!

Longer days; can be out of State; a bit more expensive; more comfortable ride; same amount of fun!!

Mohegan Sun …Monday, July 8, $27.00 Try your luck and enjoy lunch!

June 18th … New York Botanical Gardens $115.00. First stop lunch (included) on Arthur Avenue & a little time

to shop & explore. Then it’s off to the Botanical Gardens where summer is in full bloom, over 50 diverse gardens & plant collections throughout 250 acres, on exhibit is Brazilian Modern: The living art of Roberto Burle Marx!

July 11th On Your Feet @ Westchester Dinner Theater $102.00 lunch included

August 4th –7th… The Finger Lakes Tour – 4 days from the Catskills to Rochester & upstate New York to this beautiful area of islands, wine, castles & more wine. Come by for a detailed flyer; don’t miss this one, space limited on our coach!

August 19-22nd… A Journey Through History – 4-day shared Coach with Tours of Distinction to Philadelphia, Gettysburg including guided historical tours, meals, all gratuities and much more. Space limited to 25 persons, come by for a flyer!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members first. These sell out FAST! These trips are operated

on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist non-members).

June 16th…Godspell @ Ivoryton – $70.00 (lunch included). Loosely based around the gospel of St. Matthew, the show follows a cast of characters who unite through the teachings of love, kindness & acceptance. Based on the Broadway Show with a parade of beloved songs led by international hit “Day by Day” another not to be missed!

June 23rd…Waitress@ Bushnell Theatre-$98.00 (includes snack bag). Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker. Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start!

A fabulous, funny musical still on Broadway… hurry 2 buses almost sold out already! Don’t wait any longer…

July 16 Italia @Aqua Turf $65.00

July 27th Sounds of Summer @ Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn $58.00 WorldClass Pianist Jeff Barnhart

July 28th Mama Mia @ Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

July 31st Passing Through @ Norma Terris Theatre $82.00 lunch included

On the Travel Wall…Always ask! Come pick up Shorter Version – A Hot Pink multiple page full schedule

of tours for months! All available for sign up now. Trips are NON-Refundable or CAN be re-sold.

We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119.