Baseball: Foran wins, to meet No. 1 seed Berlin in quarterfinals

NEW FAIRFIELD — Foran High put up a two spot in the top of the sixth inning, and its pitching stymied New Fairfield throughout, when coach Garrett Walker’s 21st-seeded Lions upset No. 8 New Fairfield, 2-1, in a Class L second round game on Thursday.

Foran (12-10) will visit No. 1 seed Berlin (20-2) on Saturday at 2:30.

The Lions scored their first run on a double steal executed by Rich Carino and Mike Simonelli. Their second run came off the bat of James Carbone’s deep RBI double.

“Tyler Griffin pitched great, carrying a shutout into the sixth inning before turning it over to Jason Giambra for the save,” Walker said. “Combined they only surrendered one hit on the day, that coming in the seventh inning.”

Simonelli, Carino, Carbone and Ryan Gosselin had the Lions’ hits.

FORAN 2, NEW FAIRFIELD 1

Foran High 000 002 0 – 2 4 0

New Fairfield- 000 001 0 – 1 1 0