Save A Date

About Boating Safety Course, June 1

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, June 1, starting at 8 a.m.

For advanced registration prior to the class date, visit uscgaux.info/. You can sign up here for the class and pay by credit card. The USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla Training Center is located at 1 Helwig Street, Milford, which is located one block north of Milford Boat Works. Walk-ins are welcome on day of the Class.

Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It will also cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged. Cost: $60.

For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email: USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/

Note: All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class.

Register for a free ID number at ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales

NAMI Family-to-Family class begins June 3

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is hosting a summer NAMI (Nat’l Alliance on Mental Illness) Family-to-Family classes beginning Monday, June 3, from 6-8:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. This is a free, 12-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness, while maintaining their own well-being. The course includes information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness. Register online at https://www.namict.org/family-to-familyregistration/ or call the NAMI CT office at 860-882-0236.

Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting, June 5

Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m., in Auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The meetings are free and open to the public. The next meeting is Wednesday June 5.

For information about the Milford group meetings, call Milford Hospital, Education Department at 203-876-4000.

Sweet as Honey, RSVP by June 16

People are invited to celebrate Rabbi Michael Farbman’s 10-year anniversary with Temple Emanuel, on Sunday, June 23, at 6 p.m., at Temple Emanuel, 150 Derby Ave., in Orange. RSVP by June 16, at tegnh.org. For more information, call 203-397-3000 or visit tegnh.org/

Shred event, June 22

The West Haven Italian American Club’s Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a shred event on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , at 85 Chase Lane, West Haven. Cost is $10 for small box, $20 for large box, and $20 for computer/hard drive destruction.

Vacation Bible School, register by June 30

A free VBS program is being offered at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Road, Milford. Children who finished kindergarten up to 5th grade are invited to play fun games, make crafts, enjoy snacks and hear music , while having some encounters with Jesus. Dates are July 8-12, 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Online registration ends June 30.

Parkinson’s disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is once again sponsoring a Parkinson’s disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Breast cancer support

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocates’ Epilepsy Support Group will meet on the first Monday of every month 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Parsons Complex, 70 West River St. Use the side entrance. For information call 203-874-8731 or e-mailctepilepsy@optonline.net.

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery – Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.

Bottle drive

Jonathan Law Marching Band and Color Guard will hold a can and bottle drive on the third Saturday of every month, from 9-11 a.m., in the Jonathan Law parking lot.