Graduations in Milford will take place according to the following schedule:

The Academy, at the Academy, June 5, 5:15 p.m.

East Shore Middle School at the Foran High Auditorium, June 6, 5 p.m.

West Shore Middle School at the Jonathan Law Gym, June 6 at 5 p.m.

Harborside Middle School, at the Parsons Auditorium, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Jonathan Law High School, at the Law football field, June 7 at 5:15 p.m.

Foran High School, at the Foran football field, June 10 at 5:15 p.m.