Softball: Foran’s Makenna Prete one hits Bristol Central

BRISTOL — Foran High’s Makenna Prete tossed a one-hitter to lead coach Julie Johnson’s 18th-seeded Lions to a 5-1 victory over 15th-seeded Bristol Central in a first round Class L state tournament game on Wednesday.

Foran (12-9) plays at No. 2 seed Masuk (19-1) today in Monroe at 3:15.

Prete, who struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, had two hits.

Hailey LaForte slugged a triple.

Leigha Howland, Mary Grace Weissauer had singles.

Kendall Lamorte and Weissauer drove in runs.

FORAN 5, BRISTOL CENTRAL 1

Foran High 002 210 0—5-6-1

Bristol Central 000 100 0—1-1-1