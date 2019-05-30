Softball: Foran’s Makenna Prete one hits Bristol Central

BRISTOL — Foran High’s Makenna Prete tossed a one-hitter to lead coach Julie Johnson’s 18th-seeded Lions to a 5-1 victory over 15th-seeded Bristol Central in a first round Class L state tournament game on Wednesday. 

Foran (12-9) plays at No. 2 seed Masuk  (19-1) today in Monroe at 3:15. 

Prete, who struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, had two hits. 

Hailey LaForte slugged a triple. 

Leigha Howland, Mary Grace Weissauer had singles. 

Kendall Lamorte and Weissauer drove in runs. 

FORAN 5, BRISTOL CENTRAL 1 

Foran High       002 210 0—5-6-1 

Bristol Central 000 100 0—1-1-1 

