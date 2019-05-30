City brings music to the streets for Make Music Day

City officials are orchestrating the second Make Music Day in Milford, part of a global effort to bring music to the streets, Friday, June 21.

Professional musicians and people who have never picked up an instrument are invited to sign up online (makemusicday.org/milford/) and pick their performance location.

So far it looks like the Milford Public Library, Milford Arts Council and the gazebo at the harbor will host musical performances that day, with about seven musicians, as well as the Harmony on the Sound Chorus, already signed up to perform.

“To fill our streets with music on the summer solstice will give an opportunity for friends, neighbors and others to come out and enjoy our community,” Mayor Ben Blake says on the city website. “Milford is filled with phenomenal talent and I look forward to hearing and seeing it all.”

The city posting about the event states that music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure and stimulate memory.

A piano will be placed on the steps of City Hall and people are welcome to stop by and play, bring a bag lunch and listen to the music at the parkette in front of City Hall.

More locations will be announced, and residents can follow the city on Facebook @MilfordCityHall for updates.

“We encourage residents to sign up and find a corner to strum, drum or sing on Friday, June 21, 2019,” the city website states.

Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Make Music Day takes place in more than 750 cities, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.