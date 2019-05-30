June events for children at Milford Library

June 2019 calendar

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

203-783-3312; milfordlibrary.org

A UNIVERSE OF STORIES SUMMER READING Visit the milfordlibrary.org Children’s Department page to keep track of your reading and participate in our ONLINE MISSIONS to earn prizes beginning Monday, June 10.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30am. Come to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver. Preschool Storytime will end for the season on Wednesday June 12.

PIRATE STORYTIME EVENT! Tuesday June 4 and Wednesday June 5 at 10:30am- Celebrate Milford’s upcoming Pirate Weekend with a special storytime with Milford’s own Captain Kidd- Brian Smith. Come dressed in your pirate gear!

TODDLER TIME Every Thursday at 10am and 11am. Let’s all share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library! For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

LEGO© BUILD-A-THON Tuesday June 4 from 6pm-7pm. For ages 5 and up. The library will provide the LEGO© bricks, you provide the imagination! Creations cannot be taken home, but may be displayed in the library. LEGO© Build-a-thons will be held the first Tuesday of every month. *This is a library program and not affiliated with LEGO© Corp.

READ TO A DOG Saturday June 8 at 11am-12pm. For children in grades K-5. Kids are invited to read out loud to some special library friends—the four-legged kind! All therapy dogs and their handlers are certified through Pet Partners®. Space is limited.

CHESS CLUB Tuesday June 11 from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the Library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

SILLY SING-A-LONG with Edward Leonard Thursday June 13 at 6:30pm. Enjoy some high energy and interactive family time with popular children’s musician Edward Leonard. Sing, dance, and act silly with guitars, drums, and grab bag full of musical surprises.

YOUNG CONCERT GUITARISTS Saturday June 15 at 3pm. All are welcome to the annual concert of the Milford Recreation Department’s guitar program. Directed by Julliard alum Cem Duruöz, his students ages six and up have worked hard all year learning solo playing, ensemble repertoire and developing their musical and public performance skills. Come out and support these hardworking musicians!

STAR WARS REBEL CRAFT STATION Wednesday June 19 at 10:30am Fans throughout the galaxy will gather to celebrate summer reading, Jedis, Wookies and all things Star Wars. Join us for Library Green Screen fun and crafts.

STARRY NIGHT STORIES Wednesday June 19 at 6:30pm. An evening storytime for ages 3 and up. Siblings always welcome. Make sure to come dressed in your pajamas. Starry Night Storytimes will be held the third Wednesday of the month.

LEGEND OF THE SHOOTING STAR Wednesday June 26 at 10am for ages 4-6 and 11 am for ages 7-10. Coyote wants to discover the secrets of the heavens, but instead finds a way to make beautiful pictures with the stars in the sky. Join Creative Dramatics for fun theater games and storytelling. Registration begins Monday June 3.