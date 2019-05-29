Boys golf: Jonathan Law tops Foran to win Mayor’s Cup

Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 137-154, to capture the Mayor’s Cup at the par 32 course at Orchards on Wednesday.

Ryan Bedell was medalist for coach Andrew Koorejian’s club with a two-under par 30. Zach Smith fired a 33 while Anthony Lomax and Ryan Mola had matching 37s.

Chris Ricci and John Rossetti each had rounds of 36 for coach Stein’s Lions. Jon Franco Menta shot a 39 and Lucas Tuozzola a 43.

Earning All-City honors were Law’s Bedell, Zach Smith and Lomax, along with Foran’s Rossetti and Ricci.