Boys golf: Jonathan Law tops Foran to win Mayor’s Cup

Law coach Andrew Koorejian is joined by Joe Mester, Dom Pirulli, Ryan Mola, Ryan Bedell, Zach Smith and Anthony Lomax after winning the Mayor’s Cup.

Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 137-154, to capture the Mayor’s Cup at the par 32 course at Orchards on Wednesday. 

Ryan Bedell was medalist for coach Andrew Koorejian’s club with a two-under par 30. Zach Smith fired a 33 while Anthony Lomax and Ryan Mola had matching 37s. 

Chris Ricci and John Rossetti each had rounds of 36 for coach Stein’s Lions. Jon Franco Menta shot a 39 and Lucas Tuozzola a 43. 

Earning All-City honors were Law’s BedellZach Smith and Lomax, along with Foran’s Rossetti and Ricci.

 

