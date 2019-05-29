Baseball: Zach Merchant pitches Law into second round

MERIDEN — Jonathan Law’s Zach Merchant pitched six innings of shutout baseball when coach Greg Simler’s 26th-seeded Lawmen upset No. 7 seeded Wilcox Tech, 6-1, in the Class L state tournament on Wednesday.

Law, now 10-11, will play at No. 23 Woodstock Academy (11-10) on Friday at 2 p.m. Woodstock knocked off No. 10 Hillhouse High, 9-0.

Garrett Tutlis had three hits, including two doubles.

Bryan Reed, Colin Buchner and C.J. Parkin (double) each had RBIs.

JONATHAN LAW 6, WILCOX TECH 1

Jonathan Law 213 000 0 6R 7H 1E

Wilcox Tech 000 000 1 1R 4H 1E

Batteries: Law-Zach Merchant (WP), Kyle Goglia (7) and Vinny Schulte; Wilcox Tech-Dupuis (LP) and Haniewski

Records: Law 10-11; Wilcox Tech 14-7