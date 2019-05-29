Softball: Jonathan Law advances to Class M quarterfinals

DEEP RIVER — Courtney Hanson had two hits, including the game–winning RBI in the top of the seventh, when Jonathan Law knocked off No. 1 seeded Valley Regional, 3-2, in the second round of the Class M state tournament on Wednesday.

The 16 seed, coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen will bring a 17-7 record into their quarterfinal road matchup with either 8th-seeded Seymour (17-4) or 9th-seeded Montville (17-4) on Friday.

Law’s Gina Boccamazzo was 2 for 3 with a run scored, as Valley Regional fell to 19-2.

JONATHAN LAW 3, VALLEY REGIONAL 2

Law 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 5 0

VR 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 5 1

Batteries: Law: Brianna Buccitti (15-7) and Gina Boccamazzo; VR: Addy Bullis and Carlee Kirla