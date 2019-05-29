Learn about Long Island Sound Blue Plan June 5 in Milford

A Long Island Sound Blue Plan public information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Milford City Hall.

The Long Island Sound Blue Plan has three goals: healthy ecosystem, effective decision making process, and balancing competing uses.

DEEP and its partners are hosting a series of public meetings across the coast of Connecticut to answer questions and seek feedback on the draft Long Island Sound Blue Plan.

“We invite you to provide your input and insight on the draft plan, which was released for public review and comment on March 20, 2019 with a 90-day public comment period ending June 21, 2019,” according to an announcement about the meeting.

For information visit www.ct.gov/deep/lisblueplan or contact DEEP.BluePlanLIS@ct.gov.