State Representative Charles Ferraro welcomed PEZ Candy Inc. of Orange and Thermaxx of West Haven to the State Capitol for CT Made Business Day.

“Connecticut businesses are making products and food that are used throughout the world,” said Ferraro, a small business owner. “We need to continue to highlight Connecticut made products and food and make sure the world knows about them. The more individuals using Connecticut made products will help our small businesses grow and restore our state’s economy.”

In 2017, the legislature passed House Bill 7062, which required the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development to establish a Connecticut-made logo.

All businesses and sole proprietors who make, manufacture, grow or create goods and products in the State of Connecticut can use the logo free of charge. The business must be located in Connecticut; be registered as a business in good standing with the state of Connecticut; and meet all state requirements for its respective product, service or industry.

For more information about Connecticut Made, businesses can visit ct.gov.