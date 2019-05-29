Splash pad opens for the season June 8

The city’s splash pad, which opened last year at Eisenhower Park on North Street to rave reviews, will open June 8 for the season.

Residents appeared to really enjoy the splash pad during its first year, according to Park, Beach and Recreation Commission Chairman Dan Worroll.

“The splash pad is great,” Worroll said. “It went really well the first year. We made a couple of changes, like making the concrete a little more of a non-slip surface.”

The splash pad opened last July 4, and is one of several improvements at Eisenhower Park that include eight new pickleball courts and a revamped dog park.

The splash pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Labor Day. It is unsupervised so parents and children must use it at their own risk. The facility closes when there’s a threat of lightning or other bad weather.

The park features a number of water spraying devices, as well as a 25- by 100-foot building that includes changing rooms and bathrooms.

Crews from the Department of Public Works, along with subcontractors, built the park, and Pat Devine, a local builder, oversaw the project. Devine said at the grand opening of the splash pad last year that it came out great. “The kids love it,” he said. “The smiles on their faces are unbelievable.”