Baseball: Foran Lions knock off Fitch of Groton in Class L

GROTON — Foran High’s Jason Giambra had three hits, including a home run, and coach Garrett Walker’s 21st-seeded Lions upended No. 9 seed Fitch High in the opening round of the Class L state tournament on Tuesday.

Foran (11-10) will visit either No. 8 seed New Fairfield (13-7) or host No. 25 Harding High (10-10) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Mike Simonelli and Ryan Gosselin each had two hits and drove in three runs.

was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

For Fitch (13-8), Manish Rani-Castrodad was 2 for 3 and Tyler Cady was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

FORAN 8, FITCH 3

Foran – 010 340 0 – 8 13 2

Fitch – 003 000 0 – 3 9 1

Batteries: Foran – Rich Piscitelli, John Shannon and Sam Sinisgalli. Fitch – Nick Helbig, Romero Zavala and Cam McGuigan