Who won the car at Law’s post prom?

Joe Seely, owner of Village Auto Sales, is pictured with Jonathan Law High School junior Zack Passaro, who won the big prize at Jonathan Law’s post prom this year.

Zack won the 2011 Nissan Sentra that Seely donated to the post prom, which was held after the Jonathan Law prom May 11 in Monroe. The post prom was held at the Sports Center in Shelton.

“Our goal is to create a safe and alcohol-free event for the students, and giving away a car is a huge draw,” said Mike Taylor, a post prom committee member. “We are so thankful to Joe at Village Auto Sales for his commitment to the community.”