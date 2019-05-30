Weekend: Plays, screenings and more

Sacred Encounters

Sacred Encounters: Moses to Jesus runs May 30-June 2 at 222 Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit jewishcarving.com.

Film festival

The 6th annual New Haven Documentary Film Festival runs May 30 through June 9 at the Whitney Humanities Center Auditorium, 53 Wall Street in New Haven. The festival honors documentarian Michael Moore. For the full schedule, and how to buy tickets and passes to special events (including the private brunch with Moore), visit NHdocs.com.

True Colors

Art in the Windows: True Colors runs May 30 through June 14, in participating store windows throughout New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs May 30-June 23 at ACT, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest runs May 31 through June 22 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $28-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Arts show

The Creative Arts Show is on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford. Center members display their art in many mediums. The show is free. For more information, call 203-877-5131.

Literary Luncheon

The Ladies’ Literary Luncheon is on May 31 at noon at the Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. The event is hosted by The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, featuring bestselling author Martha Hall Kelly. Tickets are $75. All proceeds benefit the library. Reservations are required. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Science fair

The Science Innovation Fair is on May 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. High school students’ top projects from the competition will be on display. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Aztec Two-step 2.0

Aztec Two-step 2.0 is on May 31 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Rex Fowler & Friends will perform. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rod MacDonald

Rod MacDonald will perform on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury, 24 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, contact J123Sing@aol.com.

Musical Box

The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza is on May 31 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$58. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Celebrity Housewives

An Evening with Celebrity Housewives is on May 31 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Teresa Giudice, Kelly Dodd and Sonja Morgan will talk about their lives. Tickets are $75-$100. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Objects of Desire

Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home runs June 1-2 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The show features garden accents, fine furniture, accessories, found objects and art for sale. Admission is $10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

New Pond Farm

New Pond Farm’s Invitational Art Show runs June 1-9 at New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Road, Redding. The show features paintings, drawings and sculptures with themes of nature and agrarian life. Proceeds will benefit New Pond Farm Education Center and its educational programs. For more information, visit newpondfarm.org.

Art at Ives

The fourth annual Art at Ives Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show is on June 1 from 1-7:30 p.m. with a concert by flutist Sherry Winston at 7:30 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Saturday also will feature CityCenterDanbury’s Street Festival from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Main Street, Danbury, and a Customer Appreciation Fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 51 Austin Street, Danbury. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Capturing Moments

Capturing Moments runs June 1-29 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Post Road, Darien. Impressionistic paintings of New England by painter Judith Carbine will be on display. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Trails Day

Trails Day is on June 1 at 1p.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Visitors can discover ponds, a garden marsh, temperate deciduous forest, meadow and swamp while observing bird habitats on the trails and discussing efforts to protect them. The event is free for all ages but advance registration is required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

Rich Vos

Rich Vos will perform on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedy contest

Funniest Comic In CT Contest is on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 East Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Space Oddity

David Brighton’s Space Oddity, a David Bowie impersonator, will perform on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Art for Animals

Art for Animals community exhibit runs June 2-14 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit Carriagebarn.org.

Brush and Brunch

Brush and Brunch is on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Participants will make 2D decorative relief shapes called repoussé. Tickets are $36 and includes admission to Art at Ives, Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Milford Trails

CT Trails Day is on June 2 at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford. Register online at ctwoodlands.org.

Ernest Troost

Ernest Troost will perform on June 2 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield, as part of the Ridgefield Folk live music series. The concert is free. Register online at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Dick Cavett Presents

Dick Cavett Presents: A Conversation with Christopher Walken will be on June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40-$90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Harp concert

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist, Emily Levin will perform on June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free, but donations accepted. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org.

Circles Around the Sun

Circles Around the Sun will perform on June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.