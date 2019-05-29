On Stage: Opening and this weekend

OPENING

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, May 30-June 23, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, May 31-June 22, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $28-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

THIS WEEKEND

An Evening with Celebrity Housewives, May 31, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Teresa Giudice, Kelly Dodd and Sonja Morgan will talk about their lives. Tickets $75-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rich Vos, June 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Funniest Comic in CT Contest, June 1, Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 East Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $19.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Dick Cavett Presents: A Conversation with Christopher Walken, June 2, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ADVANCE

Shakespeare in the Bar: Two Gentlemen of Verona, presented by Valley Shakespeare Festival June 4, 7 p.m., The Ole Dog Tavern, 2505 Main St., Stratford. Tickets: $25. Info: vsfestival.org.

Skeleton Crew, June 4-22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Play festival competition, June 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7, 8 p.m. Four plays will be chosen for the finals June 8, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-$75, available beginning April 29. Info: theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

One-Act plays festival: Still Crazy After All These Years!, June 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m.; June 9, 2 p.m., Edmond Town Hall’s Alexandria Room, 45 Main St., Newtown. Presented by Stray Kats Theatre Company, the eight short plays celebrate the lives of today’s seniors. Tickets: $25-$30, StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org, 203-516-0606.

Joe Matarese, June 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic in CT Contest, June 8, 9:15 p.m.; June 15, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 East Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $19.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Randy Rainbow, June 13-14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $72.50-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy featuring Tony Deyo & Liz Miele, June 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Barnum: An American Musical, June 28, 7:30 p.m.; June 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. June 28 and 29 shows free. Opening night gala reception: June 27, 6:30 p.m., includes dinner, cocktail party, live and silent auction items, plus 8 p.m. show, $125. Musical pays tribute and celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Vincent James, June 28, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Deadly Game of Chess, June 30, 4 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cry it Out, July 12-28, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Colin Jost, July 14, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 EastRidge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, July 16-Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Birds of North America, July 18-Aug. 3, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

T.J. Miller, July 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.