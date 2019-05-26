Girls tennis: Jonathan Law wins Class M opening match

Jonathan Law defeated Northwestern, 6-1, in the opening round of the Class M tournament.

Coach Christopher Kulenych’s Lady Lawmen swept singles to improve to 13-8. Northwestern is 12-6.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Sophia Rutherford 6-0, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Lauren Viets 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Maddy Harwood 6-0, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Kristina Espinet 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Cameron/Mackenzie Seymour (N) def. Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash 6-2, 6-3; Bridget Sanchez/Sophie Maselli (L) def. Beth Christensen/Danielle Ray 6-2, 6-2; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Georgia Miller/Ryleigh Estep 6-1, 6-1.