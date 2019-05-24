Boys lacrosse: Matt Davidson scores record 10 goals, Foran defeats Middletown

MILFORD — Matt Davidson scored a school-record 10 goals to lead Foran to a 19-5 victory over Middletown in the qualifying round of the Class M state tournament on Friday at the DeVito Sports Complex.

Davidson, a senior attackman, broke a 4-4 second-quarter deadlock with a leaping goal, sparking a 10-0 Lion burst that spurred the victory.

“We were trying to do too much early,” Foran head coach Brian Adkins said. “We were trying to force things that weren’t there. We just needed to settle down… We were trying to hit homers when little singles were going to work today.”

No. 13 seed Foran (10-7) got four markers and four assists from Ethan McVoy. The offensive onslaught helped the Lions to overcome an injury to senior defender Max Tavitian, who went down early in the contest with a lower-body injury.

“We lost Max, who is a first-team All-Stater, but everyone stepped up,” Adkins said. “Davidson and McVoy really put up some points today.”

Davidson’s struck at 6:21 of the second quarter to give Foran a 5-4 edge it would not relinquish. Two goals from Andrew Janik, followed by another McVoy tally and a natural hat trick from Davidson pushed the margin to 11-4 at the break.

The lead then swelled to 14-4 before Aaron Mierz pulled one back for No. 20 seed Middletown with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

“My hat goes off to coach Adkins,” Middletown head coach Weventz Valery said. “They found a niche and exploited it. I would have done the same thing if I were in his shoes. He found the weak point and took advantage of it.”

After a strong start to the game, that featured goals from Joe Chiappetta and Dylan Reynolds, the deficit was too much for the Blue Dragons to overcome.

“These guys went out and played a heck of a first quarter, that was probably our best quarter of the year,” Valery said. “Foran came back with a lot of intensity and they executed.”

Middletown, which qualified for the state tournament in its first year as a varsity program, finished its season at 6-9 overall.

With the win, the Lions set up a first-round showdown with Southern Connecticut Conference foe Guilford, the No. 4 seed, on May 29 at 4:30 p.m. The Indians (14-3) will face Fairfield Prep tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Ken Strong Stadium for the SCC title game.

“They have a returning All-American in attack in (John) DeLucia and they have a lot of good kids over there,” Adkins said. “You know when you play Guilford you’re going to have to compete hard every time.”

FORAN 19, MIDDLETOWN 5

Middletown–2 2 1 0 5

Foran–2 9 4 4 19