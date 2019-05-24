Law’s 800-meter relay, Jackson Warters, qualify for National Championships

The Jonathan Law boys 800-meter relay team and freshman Jackson Warters in the 110 high hurdles qualified for the New Balance Outdoor National Championships in Greensboro, N.C. the weekend of June 13-16.

Naheim Washington, Mike Plaskon, Rayshon Jacobs and Chris Wootton took first place in the 800 for coach Joe Beler at the Danbury Dream Invitational.

The Lawmen ran a 1:35.87, which consists of runs of 100, 200 and 400 meters. This qualified them to compete against the nation’s best at Greensboro.

Warters qualified here in the 110 high hurdles.

Law’s next meet is on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Class MM Championships in Middletown.

The Lawmen have 19 qualifiers in 15 events. Their three relay teams are all seeded in the top five.