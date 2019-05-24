Food truck festival this weekend at Eisenhower Park

The 6th annual Milford Food Truck Festival & Open Air Market will take place this weekend at Eisenhower Park: Saturday, May 25, 11-7; Sunday, May 26, 11-7 and Monday, May 27, 11-6.

“Come eat from the area’s top food trucks, enjoy a nice cold beer and shop from over 50 local vendors,” an event notice states. There will be free kids activities, including face painting, lawn games, a giant bubble station and more.

There will be pony rides for children for a nominal fee.

Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

Well behaved leashed dogs are welcome.

Free parking at Platt Tech with shuttle buses running all day long.

