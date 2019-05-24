Foran’s Nick Costantini SCC champion in pole vault

Foran High’s Nick Costantini earned first in the pole vault at the Southern Connecticut Conference boys track and field championships on May 20 in Wallingford.

Costantini’s jump of 13 feet was good for the title and he is top seeded pole vaulter in the upcoming Class MM state Championships.

Coach Pete Jambors’ Lions placed 12th out of 21 teams competing.

Caleb Tondora was SCC runner-up in the high jump, tying the school record with a jump of 6 feet 4 inches. He is the top seeded high jumper in Class MM.

Brett Dumais placed third in the pole vault at SCC’c with a jump of 12 feet.