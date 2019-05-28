Milford Senior Center calendar: June 3-9

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The Center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, June 3 — 9:30 arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics, low vision; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, June 4 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise; 11 MSC book club; 1 thinking about selling your home?, tap dance, quilting, Club C meeting followed by bingo; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, June 5 — 9:30 beading, intermediate tai chi; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country/western line dance, beginner tai chi; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group, Turbocharge Your Vitality with ‘Step On It.’

Thursday, June 6 — 9:05 yoga; 9:30-12:30 spring craft fair; 10 chess, Writer’s Unlimited, line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian; 1 Make This Your Healthiest Summer Ever, Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, June 7 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 10 ceramics class; 9:30-12:30 Creative Arts Show; 9:30 a.m. stretch, move and stabilize, meditation; 10 creative writing, choral group; 10:45 let your yoga dance; 1 pickleball for beginners, chess.

Sunday, June 9 — The Center is open from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The Center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: June 3-7

Monday, sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, green beans; Tuesday, sausage and peppers, pasta side, tossed salad; Wednesday, bacon, egg and potato casserole, tossed salad; Thursday, barbeque pork, macaroni salad, sliced tomatoes; Friday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

Trips

June 16, Godspel at Ivoryton, $70; June 18, New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23, Waitress at Bushnell Theatre, $98; July 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; July 11, On Your Feet at Westchester Dinner Theater, $102; July 16, Italia at Aqua Turf, $65; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passting Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.