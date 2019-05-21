Kiddie Korner Nursery School to close this year

Peggy Bruno, owner and director of Kiddie Korner Nursery School on Joanne Drive in Milford, announced that the school will be closing as of June. The preschool originally opened in September 1983, and Bruno said she has taught more than 1,000 students during those 36 years, from more than 600 families.

Bruno said she is “grateful to have had the honor and privilege of educating the preschoolers of so many loving and wonderful families.”

Teachers who have workede with Bruno over the years include her daughter Jennifer Bruno, Aleta Fern, Kathy Cornelio, Janis Davidson, Sherri Buckley, Donna Gaines, Christen West, Denise Orechovesky, Tammy North and the late Elaine Marsala.

Former students and others are welcome to a visiting hour following this year’s graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, at United Church of Christ in Devon Hall at 30 Ormond Street. For more information, or to stop by for a last visit to the school, email pegbruno@optonline.net, or call 203-874-7703